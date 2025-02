Photo : YONHAP News

Four people are dead and six others are missing after a fishing boat sank in waters off the southern coast.The Korea Coast Guard said it received a report of a 139-ton boat sinking in waters off an island near Yeosu in South Jeolla Province at around 1:41 a.m. Sunday.The ill-fated boat was reportedly carrying 14 crew members – eight South Koreans, three Vietnamese and three Indonesians.Eight of the members were rescued, but four of them, all South Koreans, including the vessel’s captain, were pronounced dead.Coast Guard officials are conducting a search for the six missing people, mobilizing aircraft and patrol vessels.Acting President Choi Sang-mon instructed authorities to mobilize all available resources for the rescue mission.