N. Korean Leader Vows to Further Develop Nuclear Forces

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his commitment for the development of nuclear forces, accusing the United States of standing behind disputes on the Korean Peninsula as well as in the world.The North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that Kim issued the position the previous day during his visit to the Defense Ministry in celebration of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.During the visit, Kim reportedly reaffirmed the country's "unshakable policy of more highly developing nuclear forces."Kim said that U.S. deployments of nuclear strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula, war exercises and military cooperation with Japan and South Korea were "inviting military imbalance" in the region and raising a grave challenge to the North's security environment.Kim said that his country does not want unnecessary tension in the region but will take "sustained countermeasures" to ensure regional military balance.Kim also accused the United States of standing behind the world's big and small disputes and tragedies of bloodshed.