Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Vows to Further Develop Nuclear Forces

Written: 2025-02-09 12:39:09Updated: 2025-02-09 13:40:30

N. Korean Leader Vows to Further Develop Nuclear Forces

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his commitment for the development of nuclear forces, accusing the United States of standing behind disputes on the Korean Peninsula as well as in the world.

The North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that Kim issued the position the previous day during his visit to the Defense Ministry in celebration of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.

During the visit, Kim reportedly reaffirmed the country's "unshakable policy of more highly developing nuclear forces."

Kim said that U.S. deployments of nuclear strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula, war exercises and military cooperation with Japan and South Korea were "inviting military imbalance" in the region and raising a grave challenge to the North's security environment.

Kim said that his country does not want unnecessary tension in the region but will take "sustained countermeasures" to ensure regional military balance.

Kim also accused the United States of standing behind the world's big and small disputes and tragedies of bloodshed.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >