Photo : YONHAP News

The Han River in Seoul was declared frozen by the state weather agency for the first time this winter Sunday, as a cold snap has continued for a week.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) reported on Sunday that the river running through the capital city had experienced its first freeze of the season.According to the KMA, the river is officially frozen when it has thick ice in a 100-meter-long area between the second and fourth piers of the Han River Bridge, which links Yongsan and Dongjak Districts.This winter's freezing of the river was 30 days later than the average of previous years and 14 days later than last winter.The nation began observing the river's freezing in 1906 and this year's freeze is the second latest after 1964, when the river froze on February 13.