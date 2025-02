Photo : YONHAP News

Choi Min-jeong captured her third gold medal in short track speed skating at the Asian Winter Games in China on Sunday.Choi finished first in the final of the women's one-thousand-meter short track speed skating event at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in Harbin.It was Choi's third gold in Harbin as she won gold in the two-thousand-meter mixed relay as well as the women's 500-meter event.Choi is the first South Korean athlete with three gold medals in Harbin.In the men's one-thousand-meter short track speed skating event on Sunday, Jang Sung-woo captured gold for his second of the competition.South Korea has so far grabbed six gold medals in short track speed skating.