Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Min-sun won gold in a women's speed skating event at the Asian Winter Games in China on Sunday.Kim finished 38-point-24 seconds in the final of the women's 500-meter event to win her first career Asiad gold at the Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Speed Skating Oval in Harbin.Kim's compatriot Lee Na-hyun came in second to win silver with 38-point-33 seconds.Kim's first and previous Asiad appearance was eight years ago in 2017 at the Sapporo Games, where she did not win any medals.