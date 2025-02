Photo : YONHAP News

President Donald Trump said he will announce plans on Monday to implement 25 percent tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum to the United States.Reuters and other media reported that Trump gave the information to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday as he traveled to New Orleans to watch the Super Bowl.Trump reportedly said any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25 percent tariff.When asked about aluminum, he responded that it will be subject to the same trade penalties.Trump also said he will announce reciprocal tariffs Tuesday or Wednesday and those tariffs will take effect almost immediately.During his first term, President Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and ten percent on aluminum but later granted several trading partners duty-free quotas.