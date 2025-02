Photo : YONHAP News

Recruitment at public firms decreased for five straight years and fell below 20-thousand people last year.According to ALIO, a government system that provides management information on public institutions, the number of newly hired regular workers at 339 public firms and agencies totaled 19-thousand-920 last year.The figure, which exceeded 40-thousand in 2019, fell below 30-thousand in 2020 and then steadily decreased to 20-thousand-207 in 2023.The figure then slipped below 20-thousand last year, failing to meet the government’s target of 24-thousand new hires.Young people accounted for 82-point-five percent of all newly hired regular workers in 2024, the lowest proportion since 2020, when the figure stood at 74-point-eight percent.