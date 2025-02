Photo : YONHAP News

Rescue workers are continuing their search for missing people after a fishing boat sank in waters off the country’s southern coast on Sunday.According to the Yeosu branch of the Korea Coast Guard on Monday, rescue workers continued their search for the five missing crew members overnight.An intensive search was conducted around the site where the Navy’s remotely operated vehicle found the sunken boat, but there has been no progress in the search for the missing people.The 139-ton boat was reported missing at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in waters off an island near Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.The ill-fated boat was reportedly carrying 14 crew members: eight South Koreans, three Vietnamese and three Indonesians.Five South Koreans are dead and five others remain missing.