Officials Meet, Plan S. Korea’s Response to Trump’s Protectionism

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok met with top officials and discussed responses to the United States’ latest plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum.According to the finance ministry, the acting president presided over a meeting with top officials and presidential aides on Monday at the government complex in Seoul.U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will announce plans on Monday to implement 25 percent tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum.The acting president and top officials assessed the situation and discussed responses to the planned tariffs, as well as the recent summit between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.In the meeting, Choi stressed the need to expand support to strengthen the nation’s AI competitiveness while monitoring the growth of startup tech companies such as China’s DeepSeek.The acting president then called for special caution and heightened security measures when using artificial intelligence services.