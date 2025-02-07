Menu Content

Opposition Leader Proposes Extra Budget of 30 Trillion Won for Recovery, Growth

Written: 2025-02-10 11:00:00Updated: 2025-02-10 15:20:04

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung has reiterated calls for a supplementary budget for “recovery and growth,” proposing that it amount to at least 30 trillion won, or about 20-point-six billion U.S. dollars. 

The DP chair made the appeal on Monday in a speech at the National Assembly, urging the government not to miss this opportunity to revive the economy through fiscal spending. 

Lee also pledged to make it possible to dismiss lawmakers during their term of office by holding a national referendum.

The DP chair stressed that the nation should reduce its work hours to become a creative, autonomous high-tech country, calling for a move toward a four-day workweek, with a four-and-a-half-day workweek as an interim step. 

In addition, Lee urged the nation to launch in earnest discussions on extending the retirement age to deal with shorter work hours, low birth rates, an aging population and a decrease in the working population.

Lee also proposed creating a special parliamentary committee to respond to U.S. trade policies under the new Trump administration.
