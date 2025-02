Photo : 넷플릭스제공

The second season of the original South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” has won the best foreign language series award at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards.According to the website of the Critics Choice Association on Sunday, the popular series won the honor at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday.“Squid Game Season 2” faced another K-drama in the same category, “Pachinko Season 2,” along with other nominees.It marks the second time the series has won the award, given by a group of 600 film and TV broadcast critics in North America.The series previously claimed the honor in 2022 for its first season, with Lee Jung-jae, one of the leading actors, winning the best actor award.