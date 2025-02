Photo : YONHAP News

An oil tanker truck exploded at the United Terminal Korea(UTK) factory in Ulsan on Monday.According to fire authorities, the explosion occurred around 11:20 a.m. with two workers caught up in the blast.One has been transferred to a nearby hospital, while the other has not yet been found.Fire authorities issued a level two response at 11:38 a.m. and are working to extinguish the fire, while the police are controlling nearby traffic in case of further explosions.Ulsan County issued a disaster safety message at 11:40 a.m., 25 minutes after the accident, advising vehicles to detour around the roads near the factory.