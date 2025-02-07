Menu Content

Economy

BOK Report: AI Will Cause Clerical, Sales Jobs to Decline

Written: 2025-02-10 13:41:54Updated: 2025-02-10 16:32:55

Photo : YONHAP News

With the spread of artificial intelligence(AI), the Bank of Korea(BOK) predicts that around one-quarter of domestic jobs will benefit from the technology, while another quarter will be negatively affected.

According to a BOK report titled “AI and the Korean Economy,” released Monday, those who will benefit from AI are mainly in high-income professions such as medicine, law and academia, while office jobs such as bookkeeping are likely to be replaced by the technology, leading to reduced wages or job losses.

The report noted that 51 percent of domestic jobs have “high exposure” to AI, but said this does not necessarily mean AI will replace those jobs. 

Among all jobs, 24 percent have high AI exposure but also high complementarity, meaning that if the technology is used well, productivity and wages can be expected to rise. 

The report said this is true for doctors, professors and legal professionals.

On the other hand, 27 percent of jobs have high AI exposure but low complementarity, meaning the technology can easily replace these jobs, leading to lower wages or higher unemployment. 

The report said office workers, telecommunications salespeople and computer system experts fall into this second category.
