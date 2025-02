Photo : KBS News

Park Youn-jae has won the 2025 Prix de Lausanne, becoming the first-ever South Korean ballerino to do so.The 16-year-old placed first in the finals of the renowned competition at Beaulieu Theatre in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Saturday.Only two other South Koreans have won the Prix de Lausanne, which is considered one of the world’s top five ballet competitions.Kang Sue-jin won the honor in 1985 and Park Sae-eun in 2007.Park said he was thrilled to have won the competition, which he had dreamed of being part of since he was five.Also at the event, Park received the best young talent award.