Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s short track speed skating team has grabbed a total of six gold medals out of nine up for grabs in the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.With this feat, Team Korea tied its own record, having previously secured six gold medals in short track events at the 1999 and 2003 Asian Winter Games.Team Korea won the first short track gold in the mixed relay race Saturday.Also on the same day, the team went on to add gold in the women’s 500-meter as well as the women’s and men’s one-thousand-500-meter events.On Sunday, South Korea added its fifth and sixth gold medals in the short track event in the men’s and women’s one-thousand-meter events.South Korea also won four silver and three bronze medals in the short track speed skating events.