Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul could sit down for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, in Germany this weekend.According to the foreign ministry on Monday, Cho will attend the Munich Security Conference, which runs Friday to Sunday.A ministry official said Seoul and Washington are coordinating views for their top diplomats to meet on the sidelines of the Munich meeting.Rubio is highly likely to accompany U.S. Vice President JD Vance to the security gathering, as their predecessors attended the previous conference.Should the top diplomats’ meeting take place, it will be the first time Cho and Rubio meet.If they sit down for talks, the top officials are expected to reaffirm their countries’ commitment to boost the South Korea-U.S. alliance under the second Trump administration and fine-tune policies on denuclearizing North Korea.