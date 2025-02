Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean speed skaters grabbed a silver medal Monday in the men’s sprint team event in the Asian Winter Games.Kim Jun-ho, Cha Min-kyu and Cho Sang-hyeok placed second with a score of one minute and 20-point-48 seconds in the men’s sprint team finals, held at the Heilongjiang Ice Training Center.China took the gold, while Japan won the bronze medal.Kim grabbed his third bronze medal in Harbin on Monday, after winning the bronze in the men’s 100-meter and 500-meter events.