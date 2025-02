Photo : YONHAP News

The government convened an emergency meeting for response measures after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25-percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports from all countries.At the meeting on Monday attended by representatives from the Korea Iron and Steel Association and export businesses, the ministry said it has mobilized all channels of communication to get details of the latest announcement.The ministry pledged to closely coordinate efforts with domestic industries to actively respond to and minimize the impact on local businesses.The steel industry, for its part, agreed to share information obtained through export companies and the association with the government for an integrated response.