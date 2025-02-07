Army Conducting Year's 1st Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise with USFK

Photo : YONHAP News

The Army is conducting the year's first combined arms live-fire exercise(CALFEX) with U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province for three weeks since February 3.Some two-thousand troops from the Army's Capital Mechanized Infantry Division, Second Rapid Response Division, 15th Infantry Division, and the U.S. Second Infantry Division/South Korea-U.S. Combined Division are participating in the drills.Some 150 equipment, including the K1A2 tank, K21 infantry fighting vehicle, and U.S. Stryker armored vehicle, were deployed, while the USFK also mobilized the U.S. M777A2 towed 155 mm howitzer, Apache attack helicopter, and A-10 fighter jet.Troops from both sides established small-sized combined units to conduct training in close air support, artillery firing, and air assault.Since last July, the USFK conducts regular live-fire training of the Stryker unit together with the South Korean military.