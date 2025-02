Photo : YONHAP News

Team Korea added a silver and two bronze medals on the fourth day of the Ninth Asian Winter Games under way in the Chinese city of Harbin.Speed skaters Kim Jun-ho, Cha Min-kyu, and Cho Sang-hyeok won the silver medal in men's team sprint at the Heilongjiang Ice Training Center with the time of one minute and 20-point-48 seconds.This was Kim's third medal in Harbin, after he won the bronze medal in men's 500 meters earlier in the day, and in 100 meters on Saturday.Kang Dong-hun, the bronze medalist in men's snowboard slopestyle held on Saturday, won his second bronze in the snowboard big air event after earning 158-point-75 points.South Korea is currently in second place in the overall medal ranking after China, having won eleven gold, ten silver and nine bronze medals.