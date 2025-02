Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court will hold a separate hearing regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's request to revoke pretrial detention on charges of leading an insurrection through the December 3 martial law.The Seoul Central District Court said on Monday that the hearing has been scheduled for February 20, the same day the first preparatory hearing in the insurrection trial is set to take place.The court is expected to convene the hearing to review Yoon's request before proceeding with the trial.Yoon's legal team filed for the detention revocation last Tuesday, claiming that the prosecution indicted the president after his detention period had ended, and that the grounds for the detention are unwarranted.Although the court can decide on the revocation with just a written review within seven days of filing, it has decided to hold a separate hearing for Yoon's request.