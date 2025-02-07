Prosecutors Probing Jan. 19 Court Incursion Indict 63 People

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors investigating the January 19 violent incursion of the Seoul Western District Court by President Yoon Suk Yeol's supporters in protest of his pretrial detention warrant have indicted 63 people.According to the probe team at the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office on Monday, 62 people were indicted under pretrial detention, while one person was indicted without detention.Thirty-nine people are suspected of entering the court premises through the back gate after news of Yoon's detention warrant was announced at around 3 a.m. on January 19.Some of them allegedly trespassed into the building through doors or broken windows, assaulting police officers in the process.Seven people are suspected of smashing exterior wall tiles, windows, surveillance camera monitors, and two others of moving up to the seventh floor to search the judge's office.A man was indicted on suspicion of setting a piece of paper on fire and throwing it inside the building in an arson attempt.A group of people accused of assaulting police officers trying to disperse the protesters and blocking a vehicle transporting a prosecutor from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) prior to the court incursion on January 18 were also indicted.