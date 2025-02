Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has slapped 25 percent tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum as previously announced.Trump signed an executive order on Monday at the White House, imposing the new tariffs and saying there are no exceptions or exemptions.The move comes a week after Trump slapped an additional ten percent tariff on all Chinese products.White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday that these new tariffs are in addition to existing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.The new tariffs are expected to affect South Korea, one of the major steel exporters to the United States.During his first term, Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and ten percent on aluminum but later granted several trading partners duty-free quotas.