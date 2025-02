Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s human rights watchdog has adopted a recommendation to guarantee President Yoon Suk Yeol’s right to defend himself during his impeachment trial.The National Human Rights Commission of Korea adopted the controversial recommendation during a plenary session on Monday, with six out of eleven commissioners voting in favor and four against.The proposal recommends that the chief justice of the Constitutional Court follow strict legal procedures, comparable to those in criminal proceedings, when deliberating Yoon’s impeachment case.It also recommends that the court review motions to impeach justice minister Park Sung-jae and others, and dismiss them if abuses are uncovered.Four commissioners opposed the recommendation, criticizing it as a defense of Yoon’s martial law move and a bad decision that puts the Constitutional Court and the judiciary at risk.