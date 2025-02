Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly requested a U.N. investigation to determine whether South Korean drones infiltrated Pyongyang’s airspace in October last year.According to a source in the South Korean government on Monday, North Korea recently submitted the request to the International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO).In October, North Korea’s foreign ministry claimed South Korea was behind an incursion of drones that dropped anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets on Pyongyang.South Korea’s defense ministry has neither confirmed nor denied the allegation.The ICAO is a specialized UN agency established under the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the Chicago Convention, which contains general rules on aviation safety.South and North Korea are both member states.