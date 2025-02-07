Menu Content

Exports Rise 0.8% in First 10 Days of February

Written: 2025-02-11 10:23:17Updated: 2025-02-11 10:34:12

Exports Rise 0.8% in First 10 Days of February

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports increased slightly in the first ten days of February, but daily exports declined.

According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 14-point-nine billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, up zero-point-eight percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports, however, decreased by six-point-four percent to two-point-13 billion dollars, with the number of working days increasing by a half day to seven.  

Exports of semiconductors and automobiles rose one-point-eight percent and 27-point-one percent, respectively, while shipments of petroleum products declined 22-point-three percent.

Exports to China increased four-point-five percent, while exports to the United States decreased eight-point-six percent.

Imports edged up zero-point-three percent year-on-year to 17-point-one billion dollars during the ten-day period, resulting in a trade deficit of two-point-23 billion dollars.
