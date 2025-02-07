Ruling Party Calls for Constitutional Amendment to Decentralize Powers of President, National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has called for a constitutional amendment that would decentralize the powers of the president and the National Assembly.In an address to the Assembly on Tuesday, Kweon stressed the need for constitutional change, calling it a “fundamental solution” to the ongoing political crisis.The floor leader said the nation must consider a way to disperse the president’s unchecked powers while also limiting abuses of power by the parliament.On the question of a supplementary budget, Kweon said his party is not opposed to related discussions, but added that there should be a clear principle and direction, urging the main opposition Democratic Party to restore the regular budget for this year that it unilaterally cut.The floor leader then underscored the need to draw up a supplementary budget focused on domestic demand, support for vulnerable groups, and projects to strengthen the nation’s industrial and trade competitiveness in artificial intelligence and other areas.