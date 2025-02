Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for the prompt reform of the national pension system.Choi made the call Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting, urging rival parties to compromise and reach an agreement on the matter quickly.The acting president highlighted the urgency of the reforms, saying that under the current system, the pension fund can be expected to face a deficit in 2041 and depletion by 2056.Choi said that to ensure the stable operation of the pension system without placing excessive burdens on anyone, a social consensus on paying more and receiving less is essential.The acting president added that the government will soon hold an emergency meeting to examine the population crisis and devise measures to address it.