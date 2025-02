Photo : YONHAP News

The fatal stabbing of an eight-year-old student at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon has sent shock waves throughout the country.According to regional police and fire authorities, the girl was found on the second floor of the school around 6 p.m. Monday with a teacher in her 40s, who is suspected in the crime.Rescuers transported the girl to a hospital in an unconscious state, but she later died.The teacher, who sustained stab wounds to the neck and arm, was reportedly conscious and her life was not in danger.Police investigated the teacher on suspicion that she may have inflicted the injuries on herself after stabbing the student.The teacher admitted to the crime around 9 p.m. Monday while under questioning.The teacher had taken a leave of absence due to depression and returned to work in December.