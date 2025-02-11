Ex-Interior Minister Denies Yoon Ordered Him to Cut Off Utilities to Media

Photo : YONHAP News

Former interior minister Lee Sang-min testified that he did not receive an order from President Yoon Suk Yeol to cut off power and water to several media outlets on the night of December 3.Lee delivered his testimony Tuesday at the seventh hearing in Yoon’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.The former minister said he never received any such order, in any form, from Yoon or from then-defense minister Kim Yong-hyun.Lee’s testimony completely contradicts the text of the prosecution’s indictment against Yoon, which says the president showed him a note ordering the outages.Lee did say he glanced at documents from a distance that included the words “fire agency,” “power cut” and “water cut,” at the presidential office.The former interior minister is suspected of phoning the head of the National Fire Agency on the night of December 3 and asking him to cooperate with a police request to cut off power and water to several media outlets and a polling company.