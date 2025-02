Photo : YONHAP News

Ekaterina Avvakumova won the gold medal in biathlon at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, giving South Korea its first gold medal in the sport.Avvakumova, a naturalized South Korean born in Russia, won the women’s seven-point-five-kilometer sprint event Tuesday, finishing with a time of 22 minutes and 45-point-four seconds.It was the 12th gold medal for Team Korea during the 2025 Asian Winter Games.Avvakumova gained South Korean citizenship in 2016.She previously finished 16th in the women’s 15-kilometer individual event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province.