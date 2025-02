Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has moved up on the Corruption Perceptions Index, ranking 30th out of 180 countries.Transparency International released Corruption Perceptions Index 2024 on Tuesday, revealing that South Korea scored 64 points out of 100.On the 2023 index, South Korea scored 63 points and stood in 32nd place.The improvement was attributed to the country’s efforts to prevent corruption through anti-corruption laws and institutional operations, improvements in the corruption reporting system, and enhanced protection and support for whistleblowers.Denmark ranked No. 1 with 90 points, followed by Finland with 88 and Singapore with 84.