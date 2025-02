Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has decided to slap 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from South Korea starting next month.U.S. President Donald Trump signed proclamations on Monday imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel imports from all countries and raising his 2018 aluminum tariffs from ten percent to 25 percent, without exceptions or exemptions.In a proclamation, Trump said he has decided that as of March 12, it is necessary to terminate arrangements he made with several trading partners during his first term, including South Korea, Canada and Mexico.During his first term, Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and ten percent on aluminum but later granted several trading partners duty-free quotas.Under a 2018 deal, South Korea has been exempt from tariffs on some two-point-six million tons of steel exported to the U.S.