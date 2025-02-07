Menu Content

Domestic

Labor Ministry Inspecting MBC over Weather Presenter’s Death

Written: 2025-02-11 15:59:22Updated: 2025-02-11 17:01:52

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor ministry launched a special labor inspection of public broadcaster MBC on Tuesday over allegations that the broadcaster’s late weather presenter Oh Yoanna was a victim of bullying in the workplace. 

The inspection comes after Oh’s bereaved family filed a claim for damages against a senior weather presenter in December, saying Oh took her own life in September after being bullied by the senior coworker for some two years. 

On January 27, media outlets covered other issues raised by Oh’s family, including the claim that the broadcaster had not investigated the situation even though Oh was bullied by four MBC officials. 

The ministry said the special inspection will focus on shedding light on various suspicions, looking at the overall work culture, and determining whether any labor laws were violated. 

In the face of growing criticism surrounding Oh’s case, MBC set up a fact-finding committee early this month and has been conducting its own investigation since last Wednesday.
