Photo : KBS News

The interior and safety ministry on Tuesday unveiled a set of measures on preventing casualties resulting from icy road accidents during the winter season.The ministry plans to devise a system that would inform drivers via their navigation systems locations where icy road accidents have occurred.To help drivers visually recognize icy hazards, the ministry will introduce temperature-sensitive road markings which would change in color or pattern when the road freezes.The government also plans to develop a pavement technology on slowing down the formation of ice on roads and apply the technology on locations vulnerable to black ice as well as tunnels and bridges.