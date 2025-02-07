Defense Ministry: N. Korea Supplied Russia with over 200 Long-Range Artillery Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has estimated that North Korea provided more than 200 long-range artillery weapons to Russia for its war with Ukraine.In a report submitted to the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee on Tuesday, the ministry said the North continues to provide military support to Russia since deploying troops there.The ministry also said the North supplied Russia with roughly 11-thousand troops and significant amounts of ammunition, adding that the reclusive state is likely to provide more support in the future.Given that this year marks the last year in the North’s five-year plan to advance its defense capabilities, the ministry said Pyongyang is expected to perfect its nuclear weapons and missiles with help from Russia and focus on modernizing its conventional forces.The ministry said it is keeping an eye on the possibility that Russia could transfer high-tech military technology to the North, including nuclear submarines and reentry technology involving intercontinental ballistic missiles, in return for the North’s support in its fight against Ukraine.