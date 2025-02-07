Court Sides with KFA, Suspends Gov’t Recommendation to Discipline Chief Chung Mong-gyu

Photo : YONHAP News

An administrative court has accepted a request from the Korea Football Association(KFA) to suspend the sports ministry’s recommendation for disciplinary measures against its president, Chung Mong-gyu.The Seoul Administrative Court handed down the ruling Tuesday, nullifying the recommendation to at least suspend Chung from duty after last year’s audit.The KFA earlier filed an administrative suit seeking its revocation as well as a suspension of execution.Chung is seeking a fourth term, despite public calls to resign due to controversy over lack of fairness and transparency in management.He remains eligible to run in the upcoming KFA leadership race because the governing body deferred its decision on the disciplinary action until the court ruling.The election, initially set for last month, was postponed to February 26 after a court granted an injunction at the request of one of the other candidates, Huh Jung-moo, who alleged unfairness in the election process.