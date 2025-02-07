Pres. Yoon Protests Court Acceptance of Prosecution's Examination Record as Evidence

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol protested that the prosecution's record from examination of suspects involved in the December 3 martial law cannot be used as evidence during his impeachment trial.At the seventh hearing of the trial on Tuesday, Yoon said it would not be right to reflect all types of records separately kept by the prosecution, military prosecutors, anti-corruption agency, police and even from parliamentary hearings.The president claimed that testimonies given during trial by those involved, such as former National Intelligence Service(NIS) First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, showed a wide gap compared to what was stated in the records.Constitutional Court acting President Moon Hyung-bae, in response, said the bench would discuss the matter.Yoon's defense team also protested the court's decision to allow the prosecution's record as evidence, saying since there is no appeal against impeachment trials, the hearsay rule should be more stringently applied.