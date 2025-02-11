Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2025-02-11 18:56:55Updated: 2025-02-11 19:31:57

Pres. Yoon, DP Rep. Jung Clash during Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jung Chung-rae, a member of the National Assembly's team in Yoon's impeachment trial, publicly clashed at Tuesday's hearing.

Jung claimed at the hearing that impeachments, the state budget and special prosecutor investigations are part of parliament's constitutionally and legally guaranteed authority.

He then questioned Yoon's claim that he had declared martial law as a warning against the opposition's excessive impeachments of public officials and unilateral reduction in the state budget.

Jung said if the martial law was, in fact, meant to give a warning, the president should not have sent the military to the Assembly on the night of the short-lived decree, calling it an act of constitutional destruction.

Yoon refuted the claims, saying the martial law declaration and followup measures are also part of the president's constitutionally guaranteed authority.

The president also denied there being an order to arrest or remove anyone as the opposition claims, and that the troops did not oppress or assault any member of the public.
