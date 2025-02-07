Nat'l Security Adviser: Advised against Yoon's Reference to 'Extraordinary Measure'

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik testified during President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial that he had advised against Yoon's reference to an "extraordinary measure" during dinner at the presidential safe house between late March and early April last year.Appearing at the seventh hearing of the trial as a witness on Tuesday, Shin, who was the defense minister at the time of the dinner gathering, was asked by the National Assembly's legal team whether Yoon had called for exceptional steps, citing the political impasse.Shin, in response, said although he does not remember the exact words, he recalls that such was the president's intent.Shin testified that while he did not think the president had meant declaring martial law, he understood him to mean the involvement of the military in politics.He told the president that such measures would not offer a good solution to overcoming difficulties, and that they would not be helpful considering his view of history, realities within the military and the public's political awareness.Shin said he also requested then-Presidential Security Service Chief Kim Yong-hyun, during a meeting after dinner, to express an opposition to any extraordinary measures and to ensure that the president does not talk about it to anyone else.