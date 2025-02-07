National Assembly Set to Begin Interpellation Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold a three-day interpellation session starting Wednesday.Lawmakers will question government ministers about politics, foreign affairs, unification and security on Wednesday; the economy on Thursday; and education, society and culture on Friday.Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul, unification minister Kim Yung-ho, acting interior minister Ko Ki-dong and acting justice minister Kim Seok-woo will attend Wednesday’s session to answer the lawmakers’ questions.During the question-and-answer session, the opposition parties are expected to criticize the ministers’ acts and responses during the December 3 martial law period.The ruling People Power Party is likely to take issue with the legality of the investigations into the martial law case and Yoon’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.Lawmakers are also expected to ask about the government’s responses to the rapid global changes since the launch of the Trump administration in the United States.