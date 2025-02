Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent plans to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its Palestinian residents, saying national sovereignty cannot be subject to negotiations with Washington.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) issued the criticism Wednesday in a commentary on its website, without mentioning Trump by name.In the commentary, the KCNA said the world is now boiling like a pot of porridge over the bombshell announcement from the United States.The report said the plans for Gaza clearly demonstrate the United States’ invasive ambition for world dominance and its determination to succeed through slaughter and robbery.The KCNA added that this is not an issue limited to the Gaza Strip, citing the Trump administration’s moves to acquire Greenland, its claims to the Panama Canal, and the recent renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.