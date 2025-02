Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Shin Won-sik avoided giving direct answers to questions about alleged election interference from China at a hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.At the seventh hearing on Tuesday, Yoon’s legal team asked Shin if he was aware of cases of China interfering in the politics of other countries, saying that “hybrid warfare,” which combines traditional warfare with political maneuvering and psychological warfare, has emerged as a new national security threat.Shin either declined to answer or gave only general answers.Asked if he was aware of China interfering in the elections of other countries by using fake news and manipulating public opinion, Shin said he has seen reports to that effect.Asked if he thinks China might intend to interfere in South Korea’s elections, the security adviser said he would not answer hypothetical questions.