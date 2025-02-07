Rival Parties Fail to Narrow Differences in Working-Level Talks for Consultative Body

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties held working-level talks to coordinate agenda items for a consultative body involving the government, but failed to narrow their differences.Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, chief policymaker for the ruling People Power Party, and Rep. Jin Sung-joon, the main opposition Democratic Party’s chief policymaker, discussed a special semiconductor bill and a supplementary budget in a closed meeting Tuesday.The semiconductor bill would provide incentives to chipmakers and also exempt employers in the semiconductor industry from regulations limiting the workweek to a maximum of 52 hours.The rival parties failed to narrow their differences on the bill, as the opposition party objects to the provision on work hours.The two sides also remain at odds over the extra budget, with the ruling party calling for the semiconductor bill’s passage before discussing the extra budget, while the opposition insists on pursuing both at the same time.