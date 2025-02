Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said the government will hold an export strategy meeting next week to discuss how to minimize the impact of the new U.S. tariffs.The acting president made the remarks Wednesday during a meeting with economy-related ministers at the government complex in Seoul.Choi said that in the planned meeting, the government will discuss ways to support companies facing adverse effects from the new tariffs and to diversify export items and markets, noting increased uncertainties in the global trade environment.The acting president said the Trump administration, which announced additional tariffs against China and slapped 25 tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, is set to announce reciprocal tariffs this week.Choi said the government will thoroughly assess the potential impact of the U.S. tariffs on various industries and exports and will take thorough preemptive measures.