North Korea made millions of dollars from a fraud scheme in which foreign IT workers used stolen identities to obtain remote jobs at U.S. companies.According to the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday, Christina Chapman pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and other offenses at the federal district court for the District of Columbia.According to the indictment, Chapman ran an operation that helped foreign IT workers obtain remote jobs from October 2020 to October 2023.Chapman reportedly stole the identities of some 70 U.S. citizens and assisted foreigners in using them to work in IT positions at more than 300 U.S. companies, generating more than 17 million dollars in illegal revenue for herself and for North Korea.Chapman could face up to nine years in federal prison, and her sentencing is set for June 16.