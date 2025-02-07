Judiciary Committee Introduces Special Counsel Bill to Handle Election Interference Allegations against Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel bill to investigate influence-peddling allegations against President Yoon Suk Yeol was introduced to the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee.The committee held a plenary session Wednesday morning and approved a motion to table the bill, which six opposition parties proposed the previous day.The committee’s ruling party lawmakers boycotted the vote and left the room, saying the bill’s aim is to exclude prominent ruling party candidates from the next presidential race and that it did not go through sufficient deliberations and discussions.The special counsel, if appointed, would investigate allegations against Yoon, first lady Kim Keon-hee and power broker Myung Tae-kyun, as well as politicians suspected of being involved.They would also look into allegations that Myung intervened in local elections and parliamentary by-elections in 2022 and general elections in 2024, as well as allegations that he was involved in the government’s major policy decisions.The main opposition Democratic Party plans to pass the bill at the committee’s plenary session next Wednesday and the parliamentary plenary session the following day.