Photo : YONHAP News

Arrest and search warrants have been issued for the teacher who fatally stabbed an elementary school student at an elementary school in Daejeon.The police said Wednesday that questioning the teacher currently is difficult as she underwent surgery due to self-inflicted injuries.They plan to find out the exact motive and circumstances of the crime once the teacher exits the intensive care unit.The police also plan to search the teacher’s vehicle, residence, mobile phone and laptop.The bereaved family met with reporters Wednesday morning, calling the stabbing a “clear case of premeditated murder” and urging the court to hand down a severe punishment.