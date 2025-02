Photo : YONHAP News

With one more hearing scheduled in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday that it has not yet decided whether the trial will conclude this week.The court’s press officer Cheon Jae-hyun said during a press briefing that the Constitutional Court has no updates regarding the scheduling of additional hearings.When asked about the likelihood of the impeachment trial concluding this week, Cheon said it was uncertain.The eighth hearing in the trial is set for Thursday, and no further hearings are currently scheduled.Yoon’s legal team has asked the court to summon additional witnesses, including the president’s personal secretary, Kang Ui-goo, but the court has not reached a decision.