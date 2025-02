Photo : YONHAP News

The driver who killed nine people and injured five others when he drove his car into a crowd of pedestrians near Seoul City Hall in July has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.The Seoul Central District Court sentenced the 69-year-old driver, surnamed Cha, under the Act on Special Cases Concerning Settlement of Traffic Accidents.Cha received the maximum punishment, as sought by the prosecution.The judge pointed out that Cha denied his crime and showed no signs of remorse, adding that a harsh penalty was necessary considering the severity of the offense.In July, Cha killed nine people and injured five others after driving his car in the wrong direction on a one-way road and plowing into a crowd of pedestrians.Cha blamed vehicle malfunction for the accident, saying it was a case of sudden unintended acceleration.